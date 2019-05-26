Covey (0-4) coughed up four runs on two walks and three hits across six innings, striking out six and taking the loss against the Twins.

Covey actually had a fairly decent outing that was cursed by a troubling third inning. Max Kepler doubled in a run before Eddie Rosario took him deep for a three-run shot. The 27-year-old's ERA was on the rise again after Sunday, jumping to 5.47 across 26.1 innings. He'll take an ugly 13:18 K:BB into Friday's home start against Cleveland.