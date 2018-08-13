Covey (4-9) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings to lose his fourth straight start in Sunday's 9-7 loss to Cleveland.

Covey failed to last five innings for the third time in his last four starts and has given up four runs or more in nine of his last 10. He pitched well when initially called up in May, but it's gone south over his last 10 starts, in which he's posted an ungodly 9.13 ERA. Now would seem to be the time to call up prospect Michael Kopech to take Covey's spot in the rotation, but manager Rick Renteria told Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times that he's not ready to make the call just yet. "(Pitching coach) Don (Cooper) and I will sit down but right now, until further notice, he's still in the rotation. If we need to make an adjustment, we will, I'm sure," Renteria said. "But we need him to continue to gain more experience in that starter's role." As of now, Covey is scheduled to make a second start this week Saturday at home against the Royals.