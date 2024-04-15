Share Video

Jimenez (adductor) was activated from the 10-day injured list by the White Sox on Monday.

Jimenez is not in Monday's lineup against the Royals but will be available off the bench. He hasn't played since March 31 because of a left adductor strain but was cleared to return after ramping up his running over the weekend. Gavin Sheets is getting another start at designated hitter Monday.

