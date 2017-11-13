Jimenez (leg/illness) returned to action Sunday in the Dominican Winter League, Junior Matrille of Fiebredeportiva.com reports.

It was originally reported that he suffered a minor leg injury, but he also dealt with the flu over the past few days. When healthy, Jimenez has been a dominant force in the Dominican Winter League. He had four home runs and a 1.175 OPS in 15 games, picking up where he left off at the end of the minor-league season at Double-A. Jimenez could earn an assignment to Triple-A out of spring training, with a chance to force a big-league promotion this summer.