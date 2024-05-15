Fedde (4-0) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Facing the team he spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with before pitching in the KBO in 2023, Fedde showed the Nats what they were missing, tossing 60 of 99 pitches for strikes as he delivered a second straight scoreless effort and his fourth quality start of the year. The 31-year-old right-hander will take a 2.60 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB through 52 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come early next week in Toronto.