Fedde allowed three runs on six hits and struck out seven without issuing a walk over five innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

Fedde left the game in line for the win until the Cubs rallied ahead in the seventh inning. He had quality starts in four of his six outings in May, but he's given up seven runs over his last 10 innings across two starts. Fedde is at a 3.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 73:22 K:BB through 74.1 innings over 13 starts this season. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at Seattle.