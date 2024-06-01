Fedde did not factor into the decision in Friday's 12-5 loss to Milwaukee, allowing four runs on nine hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

Fedde's start offered a mix bag as he allowed a season-high 13 baserunners but also managed to provide eight punchouts. The 31-year-old right-hander has been a surprising source of strikeouts as he's generated 66 in 69.1 total innings. With this four-run outing, his ERA now stands at 3.12 to go along with a 1.18 WHIP. Fedde is tentatively scheduled to make his next start against the Red Sox at home next week.