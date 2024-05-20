Fedde (4-1) took the loss Monday against Toronto, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out two.
Fedde got hit hard in his start, as five of the seven hits he yielded went for extra bases. Despite the rough outing, the 31-year-old righty sports a 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 52:15 K:BB over 58 innings this season. Fedde is slated to face Baltimore at home in his next start this weekend.
More News
-
White Sox's Erick Fedde: Brilliant in revenge game•
-
White Sox's Erick Fedde: Bounces back with scoreless outing•
-
White Sox's Erick Fedde: Folds against Cards•
-
White Sox's Erick Fedde: Pitches into ninth versus Tampa Bay•
-
White Sox's Erick Fedde: Tallies 11 punchouts•
-
White Sox's Erick Fedde: Collects first victory•