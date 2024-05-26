Fedde came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Baltimore, allowing three hits and three walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander baffled the O's over 103 pitches (64 strikes) and left the mound with the White Sox ahead 3-0, only to see Jordan Leasure and Michael Kopech serve up three homers between them in the eighth inning. Fedde has delivered three scoreless outings in his last four starts, giving him five quality starts on the season, and he sports a stunning 2.80 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 58:18 K:BB through 64.1 innings -- a far cry from the 5.41 ERA and 1.52 WHIP he compiled in 454.1 innings for the Nationals prior to spending 2023 in the KBO. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Milwaukee.