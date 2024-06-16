Fedde (5-1) picked up the win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday, allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings while striking out six.

Fedde got himself into trouble early and often, surrendering leadoff hits in four of his six innings of work. However, the right-hander was able to limit the damage to just two runs, one of which came across in the opening frame. He threw only 12 first-pitch strikes (out of 26) but still managed to hang on for his first win since May 14 against the Nationals. Fedde has now logged quality starts in back-to-back outings and in three of his last five starts overall. He also carries an impressive 17:1 K:BB through three June starts.