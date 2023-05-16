The White Sox activated Crochet (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Crochet has reached the finish line in his long road to recovery from Tommy John surgery and will be available out of Chicago's bullpen Tuesday night against the Guardians. The 23-year-old left-hander posted a 2.54 ERA with 73 strikeouts across his first 60.1 major-league innings between the 2020-2021 seasons. His rehab assignment was a bit rocky, but Crochet could quickly take on a high-leverage setup role with a White Sox team that has gotten off to a dreadful 14-28 start.
More News
-
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Preparing for multi-inning role•
-
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Could begin rehab soon•
-
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Moves to 15-day IL•
-
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Impresses in live bullpen•