Crochet didn't factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk across five innings against the Twins. He struck out seven.

After surrendering five or more runs in three straight starts, Crochet snapped out of the funk and only allowed the Twins to score on a two-run homer by Carlos Santana in the second frame. Crochet also had strong command, walking just one batter after yielding seven walks and two hit-by-pitches in his last three outings. Although Crochet has been inconsistent to kick off 2024, his strikeout stuff has been elite, boasting the second most K's in baseball. He's lined up for a Saturday start against the Cardinals.