Crochet didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Pirates, striking out four in two perfect innings.
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol had indicated Crochet would be on a pitch count for this outing, but the extremely quick hook kept the left-hander from putting together what might have been an exceptional performance -- he fired 22 of 28 pitches for strikes before exiting, including seven swinging strikes. Chicago is focused on Crochet's long-term health, or at least in keeping him healthy until the trade deadline, and the 25-year-old isn't expected to take the mound again until July 23 on the road against the Rangers.
