Crochet did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox, allowing four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts across six scoreless innings.

Crochet dominated his former team for a second straight outing, departing with a 3-0 lead that his bullpen immediately surrendered in the seventh inning. The southpaw generated 17 whiffs on 96 pitches and has now yielded just four total earned runs through his first five starts of 2025. He'll take a 1.13 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB across 32 innings into a home matchup with the Mariners next week.