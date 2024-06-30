Crochet came away with a no-decision Sunday against the Rockies, allowing two earned runs on five hits and zero walks while striking out 11 over seven innings.

Crochet's workload was a major question entering this one -- reports earlier this week stated his workload was "going to start dwindling". The 25-year-old threw 88 pitches and made it through seven-plus innings for the third time this season, temporarily quieting the concerns. The White Sox will be cautious with Crochet ahead of the trade deadline, but he remains a must-start as long as he is active. The southpaw owns a 3.02 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP and a league-leading 141 strikeouts over 101.1 innings this season. He is tentatively scheduled for a road start in Miami next weekend.