Crochet (6-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks across four innings. He struck out seven.

Crochet threw only 74 pitches Tuesday, a result of the White Sox monitoring his workload down the stretch of the 25-year-old's first season as a starter. Both runs attributed to Crochet came in the first inning, with Adolis Garcia plating Robbie Grossman on a single and Josh Smith stealing home during a double steal. Crochet hasn't gone deeper than four innings in three consecutive starts, and he's logged a 3.07 ERA with 157 strikeouts in 111.1 innings on the year. The left-hander is scheduled to face the Mariners on Sunday.