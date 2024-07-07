Crochet allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings in a no-decision versus the Marlins.

Crochet failed to complete five innings for the first time since April 24. He wasn't efficient Saturday, requiring 93 pitches (65 strikes) to get through his four frames, though he did a decent job of limiting the damage. It's a rare misstep for the southpaw, who is now at a 3.08 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 146:23 K:BB over 105.1 innings through 19 starts this season. Crochet is projected to make his next start at home versus the Pirates.