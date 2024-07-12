Manager Pedro Grifol said Crochet will be on an unspecified innings and pitch count Friday against the Pirates. Additionally, Crochet will be the fifth starter used by the White Sox after the All-Star break, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Crochet is nearly halfway through his first season as a starter and he's already thrown 105.1 innings, so the White Sox are taking steps to limit his workload. The 25-year-old's name has also been thrown around plenty in trade rumors, so it's not entirely surprising to see Chicago proceed with caution. Grifol didn't specify how long Crochet would be able to pitch Friday, or if the restrictions would continue. If Crochet does end up being used as the team's fifth pitcher coming out of the All-Star break, he'd be on schedule to face the Rangers in Texas on 10 days rest.