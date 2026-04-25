Crochet (3-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 17-1 rout of the Orioles, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

After a pair of shockingly poor starts in which he coughed up 16 runs (15 earned) in only 6.2 innings, Crochet bounced back and was back in Cy Young-caliber form. The southpaw tossed 57 of 90 pitches for strikes as he produced his third quality start of the season, and fanned at least seven batters for the fifth time in six trips to the mound. He'll take a 6.30 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB through 30 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Astros.