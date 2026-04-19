Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Time change for scheduled start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crochet's scheduled start Sunday against the Tigers has been pushed back three hours to 4:35 pm due to expected rain, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The original start time of 1:35 pm is expected to be in the middle of an extended period of rain for Boston from midday into the afternoon. Crochet is looking to rebound from a disastrous outing last Monday. Framber Valdez is scheduled to start for Detroit.
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