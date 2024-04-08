Crochet allowed two runs on three hits while striking out five over five innings Sunday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Crochet continued his excellent stretch to begin the season, generating 15 whiffs while not walking a batter for the second time in three starts. The lone damage against him came off a fifth-inning two-run homer off the bat of Hunter Renfroe. Crochet currently leads the majors with 21 strikeouts and 18 innings pitched. He's found something with his slider with seven of his 15 whiffs Sunday coming from that pitch. The 25-year-old lefty will look to keep things going in a home meeting with the Reds this upcoming week.