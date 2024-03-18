The White Sox announced Monday that Crochet will start the team's season opener March 28 versus the Tigers in Chicago.

A converted reliever who has yet to make a big-league start and is just under two years removed from Tommy John surgery, Crochet is a bold choice for the Opening Day starting nod. The White Sox's decision to go with Crochet for the season opener speaks to the organization's lack of attractive alternatives, though the 24-year-old lefty at least brings some upside to the table. After struggling with his control late last season when he rejoined the White Sox bullpen following his recovery from elbow surgery, Crochet has looked far sharper this spring, striking out 12 and walking none while working around seven hits across nine scoreless frames. Fantasy managers shouldn't jump to any grand conclusions based on the spring numbers, but the improved results along with the White Sox's commitment to him in a starting role are enough to put Crochet on the radar as a late-round target in fantasy drafts.