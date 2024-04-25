Crochet (1-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings against the Twins. He struck out six.

Crochet surrendered at least five runs for a third straight start, each of which lasted less than five innings and resulted in a loss for Crochet. After an impressive start to the season (four earned runs over 18.0 innings), Crochet has been equally unimpressive in his last three appearances, yielding 17 earned runs over 11.2 innings. Overall, Crochet owns a 6.37 ERA and 40:8 K:BB in six starts, and he's lined up for a rematch with the Twins on Monday.