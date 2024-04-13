Crochet (1-2) took the loss to the Reds on Saturday, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out 10.

Crochet was close to getting out of the second inning with only a couple earned runs allowed, but he had a few borderline calls go against him with two outs, and Spencer Steer cashed in with a three-run double. It was still an impressive performance in terms of whiffs, and through four career starts Crochet has a 3.57 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB in 22.2 innings. His transition to the starting rotation has gone about as well as anyone could have hoped for to date, but the team context is a mark against him and his schedule doesn't get any easier in the short term with a trip to Philadelphia on tap for next week.