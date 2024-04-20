Crochet (1-3) took the loss Friday against the Phillies, allowing seven runs on five hits and two walks across three innings. He struck out three.

Crochet was done in by the home-run ball Friday -- he allowed a pair of three-run homers to Alec Bohm before Whit Merrifield led off the fourth with a solo shot, forcing Crochet out of the game. After an excellent start this year, the 24-year-old lefthander has now allowed 12 runs over 7.2 innings in his last two outings. Crochet's ERA is up to 5.61 despite an excellent 1.01 WHIP and 34:6 K:BB across five starts (25.2 innings). He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Minnesota.