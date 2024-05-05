Crochet (2-4) earned the win after he pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out six batters in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Cardinals.

Crochet was able to make it back-to-back strong outings Sunday, limiting the Cardinals to just one run on a fourth-inning solo home run by Willson Contreras. The left-hander secured his first quality start since April 3 in the win and he has now allowed just three runs over 11 innings in his last two outings. Crochet will carry a 5.31 ERA and 11.73 K/9 into his next projected start Friday at home versus the Guardians.