Crochet (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Crochet wound up with a minimum-length stay on the injured list due to an upper-back strain. He'd given up just one earned run in nine innings prior to suffering the injury, though his 8:5 K:BB is less than convincing. Alex McRae was optioned in a corresponding move.
