Crochet (3-4) yielded five hits over six shutout frames Friday, striking out 11 and earning a win over the Guardians.

Crochet carved through Cleveland's lineup with ease Friday, setting new career bests with 11 strikeouts and 21 whiffs. He seems to be fully back on track after struggling during the middle of April. He gave up 17 runs over an ugly three-start stretch but has allowed just three runs while registering a 24:1 K:BB over his last three outings. Crochet lowered his season ERA to 4.63 with an outstanding 64:9 K:BB through 46.2 frames. He's currently in line for a home matchup with the Nationals next week.