Crochet (5-4) picked up the win Tuesday against Toronto, allowing two hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Crochet has tossed 17 consecutive scoreless innings and earned a victory in each of his last four starts. While he fanned fewer than six batters for the first time in five starts, the 25-year-old retired the first 13 batters he faced. Since his ERA peaked at 6.37 on April 24, Crochet has yielded three runs over 28.0 innings to lower his ERA to 3.75 overall. He's lined up to close out the two-start week Sunday against the Orioles.