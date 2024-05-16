Crochet (4-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the Nationals, giving up three hits and three walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The left-hander wasn't exactly efficient, tossing only 56 of 89 pitches for strikes, but Crochet lasted long enough to qualify for the win. After a rough stretch in April, the 24-year-old has allowed only three runs over his last three starts (1.59 ERA) with a stellar 24:1 K:BB in 17 innings. Crochet will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Toronto.