Crochet (5-5) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 11 over six innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Orioles.

Crochet was able to extend his scoreless streak to 24 innings, which began with his last two frames versus the Cardinals on May 5. It came to a close when Adley Rutschman took him deep in the sixth inning of Sunday's contest, and that was enough to snap Crochet's four-start winning streak as well. On the bright side, he earned a fifth straight quality start and reached double-digit strikeouts for the third time this year. Crochet is at a 3.68 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 85:14 K:BB through 63.2 innings over 12 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Brewers.