Sheets isn't in the White Sox's lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
With southpaw Mitchell Parker set to start on the mound for Washington, the lefty-hitting Sheets will take a seat for the nightcap. Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Ortega and Tommy Pham will start across the outfield while Sheets rests.
