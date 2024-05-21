Sheets is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Sheets is hitting .188 with a .616 OPS through 16 games in May and will take a seat Tuesday with southpaw Yusei Kikuchi pitching for Toronto. Corey Julks will start in right field and bat fifth.
