Sheets is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
The lefty-hitting Sheets had started in each of the White Sox's last eight games, but he'll retreat to the bench Monday with southpaw Tyler Alexander taking the hill for Tampa Bay. Robbie Grossman will spell Sheets in right field.
