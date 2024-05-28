Sheets went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Monday against the Blue Jays.

Sheets popped his fourth homer of the season and his first since April 17. He's struggled throughout May, hitting just .197 with seven RBI and five runs scored in 23 games. Positively, Sheets has collected six of those RBI in his last five starts and is striking out at just a 13.1 percent clip for the month.