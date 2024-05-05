Sheets went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Cardinals.

Sheets opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning and also came around to score in the sixth frame after earning a walk as the leadoff hitter. He remains a regular in the lineup, most often starting in right field, and has primarily settled into the third spot in the order. Sheets has hit well for much of the season, and he has at least one hit in 12 of his last 15 starts while hitting .273 with four RBI and six runs scored.