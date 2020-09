Gonzalez (1-2) recorded an out prior to allowing a solo home run in the White Sox' 3-2 loss to the Indians on Wednesday night.

Operating out of the bullpen after returning from a groin injury, Gonzalez had yet to allow a run through 5.1 innings of work. That changed on Wednesday, with Jordan Luplow mashing one into the left-field bleachers. Gonzales ups his ERA to 4.50, but is a candidate to see a lot of work in the finals days of the season as the White Sox look to rest their key arms.