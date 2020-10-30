The White Sox declined Gonzalez's $7 million club option for 2021 on Friday.
The veteran left-hander posted a 4.83 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 34:19 K:BB over 31.2 innings this season, so it's no surprise to see Chicago electing to pay the $500,000 buyout. Gonzalez suffered an undisclosed injury during the final game of the regular season and was left off the playoff roster, and it's unclear if he's fully recovered from that issue.
