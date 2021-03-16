Gonzalez threw a 32-pitch live batting practice session Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez continues to ramp up his throwing progression after signing a minor-league deal with Miami earlier in the month. The southpaw's fastball reportedly sat around 91 mph, which, as De Nicola notes, would be his highest velocity since the 2016 campaign. "I thought it was really good," stated skipper Don Mattingly. "His breaking ball had more action today. The guys that were hitting said it was tougher to pick up today, it was staying closed longer." The club has yet to decide when Gonzalez will throw next, but he'll continue to compete for a spot in the starting rotation as spring camp rolls on.
