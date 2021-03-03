Gonzalez signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Wednesday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Gonzalez had been a free agent since having his club option declined by the White Sox in October, but he finally latched on with a new squad, and it is essentially the hometown team for the South Florida resident. Gonzalez's deal includes an invitation to big-league camp, so he will have a chance to earn a roster spot in the weeks ahead. He struggled a bit last season, but he did post a 3.50 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with the Brewers two years ago, so he may have a little bit left in the tank.
