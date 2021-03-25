Gonzalez announced Thursday via his personal Instagram account that he has elected to retire from professional baseball.

Gonzalez had been attending camp with the Marlins as a non-roster invitee, hoping to secure a spot on the team's Opening Day roster as a fifth starter. With Trevor Rogers and Nick Neidert having emerged as the clear frontrunners for the final rotation spot, Gonzalez determined he was best off stepping away from the game rather than reporting to the Marlins' alternate training site at the conclusion of camp. The 35-year-old lefty spent parts of 13 seasons in the majors with the Athletics, Nationals, Brewers and White Sox, going 131-101 with a career 3.70 ERA while earning two All-Star nods.