Gonzalez (undisclosed) is not part of the White Sox's roster for the AL Wild Card Series against Oakland.
Gonzalez left his final outing of the year Sunday against the Cubs with an undisclosed injury. It's not clear whether his absence from the roster is injury-related or if the team simply didn't foresee him playing a role during the three-game series. He wasn't particularly impressive in four starts and eight relief appearances this season, as his 4.83 ERA came with a 1.86 WHIP.
