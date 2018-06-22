White Sox's James Shields: Starting first game Friday
Shields will start the first game of Friday's doubleheader, the Chicago Tribune reports.
The White Sox's game Thursday was postponed due to inclement and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday, which is Shields' scheduled day. He'll get the ball for Friday's 3:10 pm start while Thursday's scheduled starter, Lucas Giolito, throws in the nightcap.
