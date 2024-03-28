The White Sox placed Lambert (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Lambert is recovering from a right rotator cuff strain, and though he's not expected to need surgery to address the injury, he'll still be in store for a prolonged period of rest and rehab before he's ready to pitch again. When healthy last season, Lambert served mostly in a middle-relief role for Chicago, logging three holds and one save to go along with a 5.26 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 37.2 innings.