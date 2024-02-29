Lambert will be sidelined for 10-to-14 days with right shoulder soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Lambert made one scoreless Cactus League appearance on Feb. 25 but hasn't pitched since. Now he'll be shelved for a while and seems likely to begin the season on the injured list. Lambert has collected a 4.33 ERA and 98:50 K:BB over 99.2 innings over parts of four seasons with the White Sox.