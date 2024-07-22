Lambert (shoulder) will make his next rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lambert began his rehab assignment Friday, when he struck out two while allowing one hit and no walks over a scoreless innings. He'll likely need at least a few more appearances in the ACL before moving his rehab assignment to a higher-level affiliate. Lambert has been on the shelf all season while recovering from a right rotator cuff strain.