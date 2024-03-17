Lambert does not need surgery on his right shoulder following a visit with Dr. Neal AlAttrache in Los Angeles on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lambert said of the condition of his shoulder that "there's something there," but whatever he's dealing with will be treated non-surgically. There's no timetable for when the reliever might be ready to pitch in games, but it seems like it will be a while.