Lambert (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the White Sox' Arizona Complex League affiliate Friday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Lambert has been out all season with a right rotator cuff strain but is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. Given how much time he's missed, he will require several weeks of rehab appearances. Lambert posted a 5.26 ERA and 41:20 K:BB over 37.2 innings with the White Sox in 2023.