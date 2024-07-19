Lambert (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the White Sox' Arizona Complex League affiliate Friday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Lambert has been out all season with a right rotator cuff strain but is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. Given how much time he's missed, he will require several weeks of rehab appearances. Lambert posted a 5.26 ERA and 41:20 K:BB over 37.2 innings with the White Sox in 2023.
More News
-
White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Opens season on 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Doesn't need shoulder surgery•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Getting second opinion on shoulder•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Out with sore shoulder•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Placed on 15-day IL•