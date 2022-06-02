Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Lambert served as a starter in his first two major-league appearances of the season and has pitched exclusively out of the rotation in Charlotte. However, the White Sox have their starting rotation established through this weekend, so it seems likely that the 27-year-old will operate as a long-relief option out of the bullpen for now. Over his first two big-league starts this year, Lambert posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 6.2 innings.
