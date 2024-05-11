Leasure threw 1.1 shutout innings and earned a save against Cleveland on Friday.

Leasure fired 12 of 16 pitches for strikes to quickly finish off the 6-3 victory. He's converted two of his three save chances this season, with both conversions coming in his last six appearances. Leasure lowered his ERA to 2.20 with an 11:6 K:BB through 16.1 innings. Michael Kopech was seemingly unavailable after pitching Wednesday and Thursday.